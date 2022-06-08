Share Buyback Program Announced by Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Board of Directors

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.31. 248,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.28.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.