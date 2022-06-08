Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 129.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

