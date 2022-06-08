Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Financial Review

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 1 1 6 0 2.63

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.60%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.82 $91.88 million $2.38 25.29 TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 3.07 $78.00 million $0.41 61.78

Shutterstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS International (Cda). Shutterstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53% TELUS International (Cda) 4.76% 14.10% 6.35%

Summary

Shutterstock beats TELUS International (Cda) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

