Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 355,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
