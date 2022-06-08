Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 355,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

