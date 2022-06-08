Sierra Metals Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Sierra Metals had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.