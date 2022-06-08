Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$198.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.55. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

