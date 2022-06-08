Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $474.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

