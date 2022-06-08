Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.92. 862,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,869. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $179.05 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.01.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

