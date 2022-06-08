Signet Jewelers Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after acquiring an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $43,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $17,484,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 593.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 202,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

