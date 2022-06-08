Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

