Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 15,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SSD stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. 135,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,012. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.49 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

