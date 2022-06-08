SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to post $2.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period.

SITE stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.