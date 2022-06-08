Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of SLHG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.