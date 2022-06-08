Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
Read More
