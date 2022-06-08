SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.84. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22,400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $10.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,398. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.