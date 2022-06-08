SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,361. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,395,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,074. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.