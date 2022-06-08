Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.
In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.