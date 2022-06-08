Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.