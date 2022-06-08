Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.
