Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.36 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.