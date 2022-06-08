Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.36 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.
NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $12,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
