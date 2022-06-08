Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.36 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,184. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

