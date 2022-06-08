Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SMAR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

