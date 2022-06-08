Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

