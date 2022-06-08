SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Stephens reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SDC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.24. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 1,136.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 174,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 160,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

