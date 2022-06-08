Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
OTCMKTS SMID opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. Smith-Midland has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.
Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter.
Smith-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.
