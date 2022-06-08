Snehal Patel Buys 6,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,048.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

