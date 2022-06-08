Snehal Patel Buys 6,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,048.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel acquired 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.
NASDAQ GLSI opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
