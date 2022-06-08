Sotera Health (SHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC):

5/27/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/26/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/20/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/19/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/10/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/4/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 1,627,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,672. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.