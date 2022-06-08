South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.85 Million

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to post $320.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.23 million to $342.33 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $311.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.