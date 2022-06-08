South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.85 Million

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to post $320.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.23 million to $342.33 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $311.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SJI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
