South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.