South Jersey Industries (SJI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

6/8/2022 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

6/4/2022 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2022 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2022 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

