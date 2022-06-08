South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South32 in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SOUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

