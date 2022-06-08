Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.