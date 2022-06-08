Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Head to Head Review

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -32.56% 203.77% 11.29% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.56 -$25.00 million ($3.35) -2.77 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.41 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southwestern Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 9 7 0 2.28 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.59, indicating a potential downside of 7.53%. Woodside Energy Group has a consensus target price of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

