Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

