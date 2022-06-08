Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 214,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.