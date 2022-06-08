SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. Citigroup lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($23.31) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.81) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

SSE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 110,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,879. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

