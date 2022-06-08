SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.19. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$18.08 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

