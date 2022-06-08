STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 1.17. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

