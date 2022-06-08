Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,712,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.