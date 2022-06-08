Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.15.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,712,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.