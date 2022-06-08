Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after buying an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,931,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

