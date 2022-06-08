Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires $28,201.30 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 26,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,201.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,234,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

