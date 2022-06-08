Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SCL opened at $111.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $133.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stepan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

