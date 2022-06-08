Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of STXS opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.76. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. Analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 26,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,244.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 51,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,296,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,197.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

