Steven H. Rosen Acquires 100,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE IVC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 893,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,486. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

IVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

