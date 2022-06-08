Steven J. Hamerslag Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $293,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CorVel stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. 29,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.86. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $213.38.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.
CRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
