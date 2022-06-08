Steven J. Hamerslag Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $293,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorVel stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.05. 29,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.86. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,609,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

