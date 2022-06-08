Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

