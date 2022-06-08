Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €11.00 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.83) price target from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($7.96) price target on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SGL Carbon stock traded up €0.66 ($0.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €6.57 ($7.06). 870,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The firm has a market cap of $802.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of €10.88 ($11.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.39 and its 200 day moving average is €6.24.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

