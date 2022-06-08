STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON STM opened at GBX 25.58 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. STM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Get STM Group alerts:

STM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.