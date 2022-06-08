STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON STM opened at GBX 25.58 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. STM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
STM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
