Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 8th (AOIFF, AZMTF, BMRRY, BNCDY, BTEGF, CAE, CVE, FCBBF, FRHLF, GGGSF)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 8th:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €21.70 ($23.33) to €21.00 ($22.58). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82).

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €8.80 ($9.46) to €8.60 ($9.25). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €13.70 ($14.73) to €13.10 ($14.09).

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,450 ($43.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59).

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €59.00 ($63.44) to €64.00 ($68.82).

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16).

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.