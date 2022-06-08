Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 8th (AOIFF, AZMTF, BMRRY, BNCDY, BTEGF, CAE, CVE, FCBBF, FRHLF, GGGSF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 8th:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Get Africa Oil Corp alerts:

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €21.70 ($23.33) to €21.00 ($22.58). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 560 ($7.02) to GBX 385 ($4.82).

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €8.80 ($9.46) to €8.60 ($9.25). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €13.70 ($14.73) to €13.10 ($14.09).

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,450 ($43.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59).

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €59.00 ($63.44) to €64.00 ($68.82).

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16).

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.