Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 7th (BRDCY, BSFC, BZLFY, CAN, CARG, CCMP, CCS, CDK, CDR, CGNT)

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Canaan Inc. provides specialty software. The Company develops supercomputing chips for digital blockchain computing equipment, as well as supplies computer software and hardware products. Canaan Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $18.00.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

