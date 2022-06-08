StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ATHX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.25.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

