StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Endo International has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

